Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

