Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $31.24.
About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
