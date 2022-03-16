Clear Secure (YOU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2,464.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

