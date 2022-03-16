Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,370 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,540 ($20.03) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,370.00.

CBGPY stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 24,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

