CNFinance (CNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE CNF opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 543.88, a current ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CNFinance (Get Rating)
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
