CNFinance (CNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CNF opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 543.88, a current ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Greenridge Global lifted their target price on CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About CNFinance (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.