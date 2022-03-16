Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $220.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

