Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will post $273.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $276.56 million. Cognex posted sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,644. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $92.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

