Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $155.22

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.22 and last traded at $157.83, with a volume of 15847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $249.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

