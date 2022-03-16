Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $155.22

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.22 and last traded at $157.83, with a volume of 15847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.07.
A number of research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $249.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82.
In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258 in the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
