Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after buying an additional 1,539,050 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

