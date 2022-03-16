Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NYSE BHLB opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.