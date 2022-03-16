Comerica Bank Has $1.14 Million Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $95.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.05 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

