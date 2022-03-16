Comerica Bank Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

