Comerica Bank Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 315,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

