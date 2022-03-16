Comparing BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BT Brands alerts:

This table compares BT Brands and Bloomin’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.16 million 1.16 $790,000.00 N/A N/A Bloomin’ Brands $4.12 billion 0.46 $215.55 million $2.00 10.67

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BT Brands and Bloomin’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloomin’ Brands 0 3 8 1 2.83

Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus target price of $31.09, indicating a potential upside of 45.69%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands N/A -57.41% 6.75% Bloomin’ Brands 5.23% 177.48% 7.99%

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats BT Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BT Brands Inc. is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc. is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.