Compass Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.
VGIT opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $68.83.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
