Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 40,786 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,786 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

