Compass Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 77,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.34 and a 1-year high of $93.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $5.397 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $21.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.55%.

