Compound 24-Hour Volume Reaches $62.15 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Compound has a market capitalization of $734.15 million and $62.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $110.61 or 0.00269080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,637,007 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.