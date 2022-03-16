COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMSovereign Holding Corp. is a portfolio of communications technology companies which enhance connectivity. The company is a developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions. COMSovereign Holding Corp. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of COMS stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMSovereign by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 219,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of COMSovereign by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMSovereign by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 110,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of COMSovereign by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMSovereign (Get Rating)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

