Contrasting Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) & WPP (NASDAQ:WPP)

WPP and Criteo are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Criteo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

WPP has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Criteo has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for WPP and Criteo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A Criteo 0 2 5 0 2.71

Criteo has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.48%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than WPP.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Criteo 5.97% 15.45% 9.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WPP and Criteo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.60 billion 0.90 $876.90 million N/A N/A Criteo $2.25 billion 0.74 $134.46 million $2.10 13.04

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Criteo.

Summary

Criteo beats WPP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

