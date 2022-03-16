Contrasting SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SPAR Group and DiDi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DiDi Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

DiDi Global has a consensus price target of 15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 766.67%. Given DiDi Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and DiDi Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.12 $3.37 million $0.22 5.95 DiDi Global $21.63 billion 0.40 -$1.60 billion N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiDi Global.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and DiDi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.82% 11.68% 5.03% DiDi Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of DiDi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPAR Group beats DiDi Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

