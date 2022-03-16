Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$4.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$692.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,202,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,509,551.25. Also, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$644,670.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,901 shares in the company, valued at C$1,963,118.85. Insiders have sold a total of 578,048 shares of company stock worth $2,188,117 in the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

