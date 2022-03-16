Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$4.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMMC shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.29 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The firm has a market cap of C$692.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.48.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$572,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,674,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,903,149.75. Also, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 578,048 shares of company stock worth $2,188,117 in the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.