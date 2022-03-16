Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.68

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 36151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

CRSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $941,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $22,830,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.