Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.04

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $53.65, with a volume of 260811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

