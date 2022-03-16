County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Update

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CYLC opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
County Line Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
