County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Update

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CYLC opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

