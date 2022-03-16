Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.59.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $286.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $1,226,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.