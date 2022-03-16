Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,725

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 2,725 ($35.44) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.17% from the stock’s current price.
Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,670 ($21.72) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £593.30 million and a PE ratio of 47.96. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($21.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($36.80). The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,974.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,262.45.
