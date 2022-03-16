Credit Suisse Group Trims Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Target Price to €6.00

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $996 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

