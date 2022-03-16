Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRST opened at GBX 293.72 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £754.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 247 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.10). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.13.

In related news, insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($13,576.07). Also, insider Duncan Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($37,841.35). Insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 419.78 ($5.46).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

