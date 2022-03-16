Critical Survey: SOS (NYSE:SOS) versus CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and SOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.76 $16.64 million $0.59 5.83 SOS $50.29 million 2.13 $4.40 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CNFinance and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNFinance presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.88%. Given CNFinance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CNFinance is more favorable than SOS.

Summary

CNFinance beats SOS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About SOS (Get Rating)

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

