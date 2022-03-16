CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Shares of CRWD opened at $188.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $222.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.15, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

