CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10.

In other CSP news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 9,545 shares of company stock worth $80,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSP Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 5.97% of CSP worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

