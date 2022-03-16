CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10.
In other CSP news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 9,545 shares of company stock worth $80,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
