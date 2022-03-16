Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 2%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 188,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

