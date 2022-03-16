Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 2%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
