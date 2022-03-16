Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Curis by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Curis has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $243.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.93.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

