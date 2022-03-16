Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
NASDAQ CYCN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 68,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,217. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).
