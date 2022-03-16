Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.06

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 43131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTKB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

In other Cytek BioSciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,826,257 shares of company stock valued at $24,421,052 and have sold 80,000 shares valued at $1,112,000.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 2,465.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

