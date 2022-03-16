Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaos has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Danaos by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Danaos by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

