Darktrace (LON:DARK) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 473 ($6.15) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Shares of LON:DARK opened at GBX 452.20 ($5.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 544.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25. Darktrace has a 12-month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

In other Darktrace news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.83), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,827,048.11).

About Darktrace (Get Rating)

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.