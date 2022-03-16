David B. Wright Sells 4,675 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $190.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 81,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.