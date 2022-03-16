David B. Wright Sells 4,675 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of VRSK stock opened at $190.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 81,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.86.
About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
