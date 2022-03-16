David Lee King Sells 20,000 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PRIM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 483,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,054. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $38.36.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.
About Primoris Services (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
