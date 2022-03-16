David Lee King Sells 20,000 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRIM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 483,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,054. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.