Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $644.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will post sales of $644.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $649.00 million and the lowest is $634.90 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $561.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after acquiring an additional 206,161 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK stock traded up $15.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.54. The company had a trading volume of 527,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,711. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $231.88 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.62.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

