Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Deere & Company by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $388.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $405.49.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.