DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $703,877.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.69 or 0.06655545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,680.42 or 1.00104147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039656 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,667,554 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

