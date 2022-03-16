Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Down 1.9%

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.73 and last traded at $34.88. 135,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 169,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the third quarter worth $849,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 121.6% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.