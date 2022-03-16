Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.90 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 834,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,951.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.