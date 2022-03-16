Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.55.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after buying an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 241,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

