Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company's SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. "

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

NASDAQ DH traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,556. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after buying an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after buying an additional 1,299,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after buying an additional 805,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

