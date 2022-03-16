Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.
Shares of DDF stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $12.19.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
