Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DDF stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $224,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.