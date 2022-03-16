Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $10.40 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $10.40 or 0.00026084 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $116.97 million and approximately $729,554.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,859.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.43 or 0.06682021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00269334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00727018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00065179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00469318 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.59 or 0.00367755 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,250,696 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.