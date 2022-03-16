Desjardins Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBH. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.38.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$102.64 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$100.41 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 83.55%.

About Premium Brands (Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.